Indore: Jyotiraditya Scindia approves Rs 1.5 cr for better facilities at city airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia approved a grant of Rs 1.5 crore for the expansion of facilities, electrification, beautification and civil works at Indore airport.

With the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) convention and Global Investors Summit being held in Indore in January, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat on Monday urged Scindia to grant Rs 1.5 crore for expansion of facilities, electrification and beautification at the city airport.

In this regard, he had also sent information about the proposed works in a letter to Scindia. Lately, Scindia had held a meeting for the expansion of facilities, electrification and beautification at Indore airport.

In this meeting, Indore Development Authority was instructed to install antique lamp posts at the airport to give it an antique look. Keeping this in mind, Silawat had sent a letter to Scindia seeking funds.

Silawat said that as funds have been allotted, a signboard welcoming guests to India's cleanest city will be installed, trees and saplings will be planted, flower beds will be prepared, and driveways like at the ones at Hyderabad and Bangalore airports will be developed.

