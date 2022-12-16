Indore: IDA speeds up beautification work along Super Corridor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) has accelerated the pace of preparations to welcome the guests in PBD and GIS, to be held in January 2023.

IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda inspected the ongoing beautification works along MR10 and Super Corridor, on Tuesday. IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and other senior officers were present.

Chairman Chawda instructed officials to ensure that all the works get completed in double-quick time.

Some of the works include painting of electric poles from the MR10 toll to Luvkush Square, plantation on both sides of the road, beautification of all squares and gardens along the Super Corridor, developing cycle track on both sides of the road etc.

