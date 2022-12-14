e-Paper Get App
Indore: Minister Narottam Mishra in city today

Mishra will attend the meeting organised for the preparations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan at the Residency Kothi at 3:30 pm

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12:11 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District in-charge minister Narottam Mishra will be in the city on Wednesday to participate in various programmes.

According to the schedule, Mishra will reach Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, at around 11:45 am, offer darshan and worship and inspect the Lord Parshuram temple. He will come to the city around 1 pm and participate in a programme organised under the Chief Minister's Jan Seva Abhiyan at Pancham Ki Phel.

Mishra will attend the meeting organised for the preparations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan at the Residency Kothi at 3:30 pm. After that, he will participate in a meeting organised in connection with naming of government schools in Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) at around 4 pm. Later, he will attend Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Singapore Township at around 4:30 pm. He will leave for Bhopal from the city around 6:30 pm.

