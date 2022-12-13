Indore: Digitisation speeds up West Discom vigilance team’s work

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If the figures are any indicator, work of the vigilance team of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has speeded up due to the digitalisation of the challan process.

In just over four months, the officials in the vigilance and distribution team have issued 12,600 digital challans. An amount of more than Rs 13 crore has been recovered through these challans.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that the Department of Information Technology had prepared the New Vigilance Information System (NVIS) app, so there is transparency in vigilance work. All the work is done paperless and in digital mode.

This work started in the last week of July. The vigilance team and district engineers in all 15 districts under West Discom were trained.

Tomar said that this process sped up the work, and the possibility of making mistakes got reduced.

Along with this, higher officials can track and monitor digital challans in real-time. In the digital challan, all the information is recorded digitally be it the signatures of the consumer, the officer or the witness.

Tomar said that in the operation of the new system, the responsibility at the company level is being performed by chief vigilance officer Kailash Shiva as well as IT section's superintending engineer Sunil Pataudi and Vibhor Patidar. Tomar said that the power company is committed to enhancing the company's interest as well as consumer facilities through information technology.

Read Also Indore: Seven disabled students win laptops under government scheme