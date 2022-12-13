Indore: Seven disabled students win laptops under government scheme 

e-Paper Get App
The laptops were given away by collector IAS Ilayaraja T to the winners on Monday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to their academic performance, seven disabled students in the city won laptops under Chief Minister's Disabled Education Promotion Scheme.

The laptops were given away by collector IAS Ilayaraja T to the winners on Monday. Joint director (social justice) Suchita Tirkey Beck was also present on this occasion.

Tirkey said that the department has a provision to give laptops to such disabled students who have passed Class 9 with at least 50 per cent marks, or have taken admission in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) ITI trade course.

As per the government scheme, 55 laptops were distributed in 2020 and 42 laptops in 2021. Seven students were given laptops for the year 2021-22 on Tuesday.

Among those who got laptops on Sunday include three girl students. Salman Multani, Govind Malakar, Muskan Jaiswal, Suwaleha and Kabai Idla Dabar, Lakhan Badrilal and Raju Mangilal received the laptops.  

