Madhya Pradesh: Inter-state ATM card cloning gang busted

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip, Khargone police on Wednesday arrested four persons who defrauded several people by cloning their ATM cards.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Ghank, 31, a resident of Poli village, Jind district, Mukesh Sahasi, 40, and Jaipal Sahasi, 30, both residents of Indragarh, Rohtak district, Haryana and Sandeep alias Sanjeev Sahasi, 24, a resident of Kalayat village, Kenthal district in Haryana.

An i-20 car, Rs 84,000 in cash, an ATM card swipe machine, a pistol with 2 live rounds, ATM cards of 22 different banks, 2 mobile phones, and an Atlas of India were seized from the gang members.

Informers alerted the Mengaon police station in-charge Parmanand Goyal on Tuesday that some persons of an inter-state gang are moving in a car to withdraw cash using ATM cards of their unsuspecting victims.

Informer also told police that a person next to the driver seat is carrying a country-made pistol.

Mengaon police rushed to the spot and arrested all four persons.

Modus operandi

During interrogation, the accused confessed before police that they used an ATM swipe machine to target their victims. After taking their target into confidence, they would install the ATM swipe machine in the ATM kiosk. The machine would save the data of the ATM card. They used the data to clone another card. Their aide use to memorise the ATM PIN of the victim as other gang members diverted the attention of the target.

After their victim had used the ATM kiosk, the members of the gang use to prepare a clone of the ATM card and withdraw money.

They were booked under the relevant Section of the Indian Penal Code as well Arms Act and produced it before the local court, which has sent them into police remand.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:58 PM IST