Madhya Pradesh: Inter-District Gang Of Thieves Busted In Khargone, 3 Held | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police arrested three persons and claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of thieves, said officials on Sunday. Police also recovered stolen items, including ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh.

The police said that on May 14, a theft was reported from a rural area of the district wherein the thieves had barged into a house and decamped with jewellery and cash. An FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

On the instructions of SP Dharamraj Meena, a special team was formed. Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed three persons in a rural area. Those arrested were identified as Abdul Khan, 24, of Vijay Palace Colony, Indore, Rasheed Khan, 35 and Mudassar Khan, 39, of Gulzar Colony. Police also recovered stolen items, including ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh.

The gang confessed to thefts at Adalpura Gogawan on May 14. The accused presented before the Bhikangaon court for remand. After taking remand, they will be interrogated. It was discovered that the accused carried past criminal records as well with Rajendra Nagar, Bhawarkuan and Juni Indore regions.

Madhya Pradesh: Civic Body Initiates Drain Construction Near Gangajhira | FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh: Civic Body Initiates Drain Construction Near Gangajhira

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Embarking on a journey to preserve the sanctity of Mandleshwar's heritage, the civic body has commenced construction and underground work of a drain adjacent to the revered Gangajhira Kund. Notably, Gangajhira Kund, built by Lord Parashuram, remains a timeless symbol of faith.

Lord Parashuram atoned for Sahastrarjuna's killing and installed Malshamneshwar Shivling, enduring through the ages. This sacred site continues to draw devotees seeking solace and spiritual enlightenment. Devotees embarking on the Narmada Parikrama face an unpleasant hurdle near a revered site, as a dirty drain carrying wastewater from Navalpura village and ward 1 mars their journey.

Brahma Samaj pledged grand temple renovation on the previous Parashuram Jayanti. President Chaitanya Patwari assured the preservation of Gangajhira Kund and Shivalaya's originality.

He also said that a grand temple would be constructed on top of Malshamneshwar Shivaling with public cooperation. Following Mandleshwar SDM Anil Jain's inspection of Gangajhira last Thursday, drain construction work has accelerated. The project funded by the State Disaster Management Fund, gains momentum for enhanced infrastructure in the area.