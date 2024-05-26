MP Updates: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into House In Panna Killing 1; Jail Guard Charged For Allegedly Raping Juvenile In Agar Malwa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a speeding truck crashed into a roadside house on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. The crash claimed life of one and endured serious injuries to three more.

According to information, the accident took place around 1:30 am on Saturday night at Bhusada village which is around 50 kms from the district headquarters.

Allegedly, the driver of the truck was driving it at high speeds and lost control. It rammed the truck into the compound wall before hitting the family members who were asleep in the courtyard of the house during the crash.

Among the injure was a 55 year old woman, who lost her life in the accident. The accident sustained major injuries to three other family members. The injured are currently being treated at the district hospital.

The driver of the truck was caught by the villagers. Allegedly the driver was drunk when he was driving. The villagers handed the driver over to the police.

Jail Guard charged for allegedly raping a juvenile in Agar Malwa

In a recent incident, police have filed a complaint against a jail guard for allegedly sexually abusing a 22-year-old undertrial accused of raping a juvenile on Sunday. The incident is reported from Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, guard Roop Singh Jadhav was charged after the undertrial submitted a complaint with Agar Malwa's Chief Judicial Magistrate Shivani Sharma during her visit to the district jail on Saturday.

Agar Malwa Kotwali police station in charge Anil Malviya claimed that the undertrial accused the jail officer of sexual exploitation.

The convict was charged in April 2022 for allegedly raping a juvenile under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.