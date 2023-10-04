Madhya Pradesh: Installation Work Of Smart Meters Begins In Jhabua

FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of providing accurate and real-time energy consumption data to households and businesses, the installation work for modern smart meters began in Jhabua district.

The smart meters will not only enable consumers to monitor their energy usage more efficiently but also help utility companies in managing power distribution more effectively.

Following the instructions of MPPaKVVCL (West Discom) managing director Amit Tomar, under the Smart Meter Scheme, the work of installation of state-of-the-art smart meters formally began in the company area from Wednesday in Jhabua district.

Installation of free smart meters began for a total of 614 consumers connected to the circuit house feeder of Jhabua district.

On Wednesday, smart meters were first installed for consumers of Natural Green Park Colony and Gadia Colony. Enthusiasm was seen among consumers towards installation of these smart meters.

Jhabua superintendent engineer DS Chauhan said on this occasion that the company as well as consumers will benefit from the state-of-the-art smart meters. Readings will automatically reach the control centre on a fixed date every month and complaints regarding readings will end along with an increase in consumer satisfaction.

Chauhan said that with these meters, non-domestic category consumers will directly get the benefit of power factor, while for the rooftop net meter, the electricity generated from the roof will also be calculated using a single meter.

These centres will be convenient and satisfactory from all points of view. From next month, consumers will also be able to see the live status of these meters in the company's Urjas app. On this occasion, Jhabua's executive engineer HP Dabur was also present.

Director of MPPaKVVCL Puneet Dubey, said that after Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mhow, Dewas, Khargone, Jhabua was selected as the seventh city of the company area for smart meterisation. With this important scheme, the facilities of consumers are increasing significantly.

