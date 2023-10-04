Madhya Pradesh: Govt Approves ₹6.9-cr For Water Supply In Khachrod

Representational photo |

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The state government, on Wednesday, approved a total of Rs 6.9 crore for the development works in the town. The amount includes Rs 5.7 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) and Rs 1.2 crore under the state rejuvenation scheme.

Sharing information, municipal council president Govind Bharava said that water supply and sewerage are set to be improved in the town as the state has approved the funds thanks to the effort of MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar.

Earlier during the municipal elections, MLA raised the issue of the town’s water scarcity and also promised to provide tap water.

As per the provisions given in the tender, a detailed drawing design of all the houses proposed under the scheme has been prepared based on CPH EEO. Rs 25 crore have already been spent on the scheme but still lying incomplete.

Based on the action plan, the government has approved funds. It is pertinent to mention that the Prime Minister launched AMRUT 2.0 to develop water-secure cities and towns.

Under Kayakalp Yojana (rejuvenation scheme), approval of Rs 1.2 crore has been given for the upgradation and construction of prominent roads of the town and earlier an approval of Rs 2.4 crore was given, under which cement concrete work is under progress.