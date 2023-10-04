 Madhya Pradesh: Vivekananda Hall Opened At Jaora Bhagat Singh College; Annual Magazine Launched
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekananda Hall at Bhagat Singh Government PG College, Jaora was inaugurated after beautification works. MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey was the chief guest of the function, here on Wednesday.

Principal AG Pathan elaborated on development works undertaken in the college in collaboration with the World Bank, RUSA, and public participation committee.

Reviewing development works, MLA praised the role of public participation committee. Inspiring youth to be self-reliant, he said that youth possess a unique power to create, nurture & transform and urged to integrate multi-tasking to improve their performance.

With the inauguration of the hall, college annual magazine, `reflection and research souvenir’ was also launched. Public participation committee chairman Pramod Rawal, president of the alumni organisation Madhusudan Jaiswal, MP representative Shivendra Mathur, student leaders Jitendra Yadav and Rahul Sharma were the guests of the programme.

The programme was conducted by Dr Vidhya Tiwari and Dr Abha Saxena proposed a vote of thanks.

