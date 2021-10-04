Madhya Pradesh: Inspector line attached over birthday video of notorious criminal

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma line attached inspector Narendra Singh Thakur

He took cognisance of a widely circulated video which shows notorious criminal Babu Sindhi alias Jai Sabnani cutting a birthday cake using inspector Thakurís 12 bore gun.

SP Verma ordered Manasa sub-divisional officer (police) to probe the matter and submit a report within the five days. Case has been registered against Sabnani under relevant sections of Arms Act. Police teams have raided his places.

Though the video is of June 20, 2021, but it went viral only on Friday. According to sources, birthday party was organised at smuggler Babu Sindhiís farm house where he allegedly used police gun to cut the cake.

In the video, Dewas cop Pankaj Kumawat and his colleagues are seen drinking beer at the party. TI Narendra Singh Thakur has been in-charge of Neemuch City police station area for long with constable Pankaj Kumawat in company.

Sources claimed that both TI and constable turned a blind eye towards Babuís activities. On August 26, after Central Narcotics Bureau initiated action against Babu Sindhi, Kumawat went missing from duty.

A few days ago, a video of constable Pankaj Kumawat surfaced in which he was seen raining Rs 500 notes at smuggler Babuís birthday party. Acting on the video, Dewas SP had suspended the constable.

The videos of notorious smuggler Babu cutting cake with TI Thakurís gun has surfaced on social media- raising questions on the functioning of the police department.

The widely circulated videos also reached the top police officers. Smuggler Babu Sindhi is currently serving sentence in Kanavati Jail for smuggling 255 quintal Dodachura, blackdana containing opium fraction, and Dholapali.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:16 AM IST