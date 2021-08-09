Madhya Pradesh: Infosys starts bulk recruitment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Information Technology (IT) giant, Infosys, has rolled-out a bulk recruitment drive for candidates belonging to the state for its city based campus. This move comes after the company faced flak for not recruiting local candidates which it had promised while taking land at concessional rate from the government. Another IT giant, TCS is also going to follow suit.

In a statement, Infosys has stated that they are going to recruit candidates belonging to the state, but they have not specified the number of jobs being offerred. Officials in the administration, however, said that they would recruit in the thousands.

The recruitment process will be conducted on 22nd August. Interested candidates can mail their applications at Rajani_231609@infosys.com till midnight of 12th August.

The required educational qualification is BE/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech in any discipline and MCA/MSc (Computer Science/ Electronics/ Mathematics/ Physics/ Statistics/ IT/ Information Science). Candidate must have passed out from year 2020 or year 2021 batch.

Dwarkesh Saraf, general manager MP State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) and nodal officer of IT Department, informed that all technical and managerial institutes have been advised to motivate

their students to participate in this process.

Last month, collector Manish Singh had served a show cause notice to TCS and Infosys seeking explanation why it had failed in honorning the land lease condition, accordingly to which they had to offer jobs to the candidates of the State.