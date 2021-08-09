Madhya Pradesh: Sapna Shiwale’s book ‘Nadi Si Tum’ launch

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint Commissioner Sapna Shiwale Solanki launched her book ‘Nadi Si Tum’ at Indore Press Club on Sunday. The book is a collection of 28 short stories.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Recipient of Vyas Award of KK Birla Foundation, Sharad Pagare, Director of MP Hindi Sahitya Academy Dr. Vikas Dave and Indore Press Club President Arvind Tiwari released the book at the function.

Shiwale said that she has been fond of reading since childhood. At that time she used to go to the library and read books. This hobby has inspired her to write.

Presiding over the program, Senior historical novelist Sharad Pagare said that both river and woman give life and life is impossible without them. The author has expressed love in a very comprehensive way in her works, which is commendable.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma said that despite all the administrative and family engagements, she wrote a book, which is much appreciated.

Dr. Dave set example of humanity

Dr. Vikas Dave, Director of Hindi Sahitya Academy and Editor of Devputra, presented an example of humanity in the program. At the time when guests were lighting-up the holy lamp they all put-off their footwear. After this, the elderly Sharad Pagare was finding it difficult to wear sandals by bending over. Dave, sitting near him, immediately sensed this and bowed himself to tie the strap of Pagare's sandal. Despite being in the important position of Director of MP Sahitya Academy, Dave showed kindness and humanity.