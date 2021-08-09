Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore signs MoU with National Centre for Good Governance for policy formulation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore signed an MoU with National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India (NCGG-DARPG) on Monday.

The MoU was inked by Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore and V Srinivas, additional secretary and director general, NCGG in online mode.

The collaboration emphasizes on helping the Indian government adapt the finest practices in public administration, good governance and also help the Indian states upgrade their ranking in Good Governance Index (GG Index) and deliver efficient and high-quality public services.

Taking about the collaboration, Prof Himanshu Rai said that the five pillars of good governance for any nation are People, Geographical Land, Laws & Jurisdiction, Governing Systems and Resources.

“We need to ensure that the people of the nation have a collective vision and have an understanding of the type of nation they want to live in. IIM Indore & NCGG have a strong mission and a vision; and this collaboration focuses on strengthening that vision in a way that it becomes the vision of all the people of the nation,” he said.

He noted that strengthening of law and jurisdiction also plays a significant role in attaining a robust governance, since it reflects the culture of the nation.

“We need to ensure that the governing systems are crystal clear and are able to achieve outcomes which are effectively monitored as well. It is time to address the aspirations of the youth of the nation and manage the human resources, and for this, we need to reinforce these five pillars, and attain a shared vision,” he said.

“We aim to offer degree granting programmes in public administration and good governance, promote activities of joint research and provide faculty experts an opportunity to participate in joint consulting research projects as well,” he added.

Srinivas said: “Governance now isn’t just regulatory, but with the emerge of PPP models and various novel government procedures, new management concepts are also evolving.”

He noted that the collaboration aims at promoting and encouraging the exchange of academic staff and students, exploring and designing joint programmes for various civil servants and help them learn management principles. He noted that this MoU also focuses on enhancing our good governance ranking of the states, by collaborating for joint initiatives, policy formulation and government tasks.

Prof Prashant Salwan, Chair, Industry Interface Office & Faculty at IIM Indore, noted that the changes in the public sector contribute to improving the quality of public services. “They also help in enhancing the problem-solving capacity of government organizations in managing the societal dynamics and challenges. Citizen’s expectations are increasing across the globe, which puts pressure on the government to deliver efficient and high-quality public services. Public service providers have to become cost-effective, accountable, and capable of providing benchmarked services to its citizens, thus become citizen centric,” he said.

The agreement will be valid for a period of three years.