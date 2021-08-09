Madhya Pradesh: Unlawful construction leads to 5-hour chakka jam in Kukdeshwar

Kukdeshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people encroached upon a construction around Sai’s Takiya near Kukdeshwar late Sunday night.

In protest against the encroachment, a group organised a chakka jam at the construction which continued for four hours.

The district administration apprehended that there might be law and order problem.

According to reports, when the construction began, some people filed objections in the court. As a result, the administration stopped the work.

The other group, however, entered the site the site and began the construction work.

The work is going on at Sai Takiya near Kukdeshwar bus stand. It was removed by the then Patwa government in December 1991 and the encroached land was taken over by the Panchayat against which the parties concerned filed a petition in the court.

According to the court order the one side accepted, 12/18 square feet land.

They, however, appealed to the Sessions Court, where a resolution was allegedly passed with the connivance of some officials of the Nagar Panchayat.

According to the resolution, the claimant was allowed 1500 sq ft instead of 215 square feet.

The divisional commissioner was informed about the Chakka jam. Immediately after that, the administrative officials rushed to the disputed site and brought the situation under control.

The administration assured the people that they would remove the illegal construction in three days.

Sub-divisional magistrate Manasa Manish Jain suspended Nagar Panchayat CMO KL Suryavanshi immediately.