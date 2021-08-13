Madhya Pradesh: Infantry warrior addresses school children, parents on patriotism, military ethos

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Colonel Vikram Raina, SM, presently posted at Army War College in Mhow delivered an online motivating lecture to the students of La Sagesse Academy of Rau on Friday morning.

Colonel Raina of Infantry Corps was recently awarded with Sena medal for his distinguished services during operations at Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir while commanding a Rashtriya Rifles battalion.

Saurabh Sengar of the school said that it was a very nice gesture of Indian army that a great warrior was sent to a school in the civilian fraternity for motivating the children. This motivational lecture was earlier to be conducted for the students offline but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the lecture was conducted online. More than 1500 students and their families joined the online programme.

Col Raina spoke on “Patriotism is a way of life” and said that the country got its independence at a very heavy cost, which should be kept, in mind by every citizen. Its only then people will realize the importance of what they have got today is due to lot of sacrifices of the earlier generations. He also discussed about military ethos and motivated the youth for joining armed forces.

Former ADG (police) Devendra Singh Sengar welcomed Col Raina and discussed various societal issues with him after the lecture.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:39 PM IST