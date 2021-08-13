Madhya Pradesh: Online seminar organises on organ donation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, an online seminar organised with sign language conversion on Friday. During this around 200 hearing impaired people pledged to donate their organs after their death.

In this webinar, Gyanendra and Monica Purohit had executed the translation in sign language. Retired Colonel, Mahendra Mishra from Rotary District Governor 3040 addressed the gathering.

“Anyone above the age of 18 years can voluntarily donate organ or tissue,” Mishra said.

Last year Surendra Maurya, had donated the eye of his hearing impaired and mute son Chahat Maurya. Because of his donation a blind person had got an eyesight to witness the beauty of the world.

