Madhya Pradesh: Home minister Narottam Mishra arrives in the city on Saturday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra will arrive on a two-day visit to the city on Saturday. He will attend several functions in the city.

The minister will leave from Bhopal for the city at 3 pm. He will participate in the Tiranga Mahotsav programme in Hotel Marriott at 6 pm. Thereafter, he will attend dinner with the media persons on the eve of Independence Day at Hotel Brilliant Convention Centre at 7.30 pm.

After this, he will meet Rajendra Phoolchandra Verma at 9 pm and will meet Sandeep Shekhawat at 9.30 pm at their residences. Mishra will stay the night at Residency Circuit House.

On Sunday he will participate in Independence Day function, which will be held at SAF Parade ground. He will host the national flag there at 8:55 am. After this, he will attend the release ceremony of prisoners at Indore Central Jail at 10:45 am. The minister will leave from the city for Dhar district at 11 am.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 08:52 PM IST