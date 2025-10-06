Indore News: Elderly Woman Dies After Falling From Moving Bike |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman died in a road accident after she fell from the moving bike in Hatod police station area late on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11:45 pm near Pitra Parvat when she was returning home on a motorcycle along with her son and grandson. She sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to MY Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Shantabai, a resident of Budania Village. Her family members said that her son was riding the bike while she along with her grandson were sitting on the pillion seat.

Her son had taken him for a medical checkup in Betma as she was feeling unwell. On Saturday evening, the family had attended a community feast (bhandara) in the area. After getting medicines, they were returning home when the accident occurred. Preliminary reports suggest that she may have momentarily dozed off due to medication and fell from the moving bike.

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

[Story by Staff Reporter]