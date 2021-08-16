Madhya Pradesh: Indore’s homes echo with Har Har Mahadev chants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the last Monday of the month of Sawan, Indore echoed with the chants of Har Har Mahadev resonating in every household and temple.

Devotees queued up for Jalabhishek with plates of worship in their hands in pagodas decorated with flowers and electrical decorations.

Shiva devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at the city’s ancient Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple, Panchkuiya, Indreshwar Mahadev Temple, Pandharinath Square, Baneshwari Kund, Baneshwar Mahadev, and Shiva temple located in Devguradia.

Guleshwar Mahadev Temple at MTH Compound was decorated with saffron-containing items and Ayurvedic roots. Fruits were distributed as prasad. Aarti was performed at 8 pm in most temples. Hanseshwar Mahadev at Bada Ganpati was adorned with flowers and leaves.

Rudrabhishek was performed by 21 saints in Shiv Mandir Vidyadham.

The Parthiv Shivling was worshipped and offered Chandra Yantra by a devotee with wishes of happiness and prosperity.

Gutkeshwar Mahadev procession

In the evening, a procession of Gutkeshwar Mahadev was taken out from Gutkeshwar Mahadev on Kila Maidan Road.

Pandit Dheeraj Shukla and Pandit Chandraprakash Dubey said, “Following the corona protocols, Lord Shiva’s palanquin was taken out inside the temple premises.”

