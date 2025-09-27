Indore News: Sitlamata Market Traders Put Saffron Flags & Banners To Protest Digvijaya Singh's Visit; Support 'No Muslim Salesman' Decision By MLA's Son-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh is scheduled to arrive in Indore on Saturday over the ongoing Sithlamata Market controversy.

The market has been decked up with posters—featuring 'Jihadis not allowed', saffron flags and banners of 'Jai Shree Ram'. Shop owners wore saffron scarves around their necks, stating they will protest against Digvijay Singh. Women stood holding bangles in hands as part of the protest.

The controversy erupted a few days ago when local BJP leader and MLA’s son, Eklavya Singh Gaur, announced that no Muslim salesman or trader will be allowed to operate in Sithlamata Market-- largest women’s clothing market in the city – and must be asked to vacate shops.

No official order issued

Though no official order has been issued from the district administration or the state government, several shopkeepers sided with the 'No Muslim salesman' decision by the MLA's son. Congress leaders met the Divisional Commissioner, Sudam Khade, and questioned the administration's silence on the issue. They demanded an FIR against the MLA's son and issued a warning.

Meanwhile, the market has also become increasingly tense over the issue.

'We are like brothers,' some Hindus support Muslim bizmen

#Indore #Islamophobia



Balwant Singh Rathore (40), a shopkeeper in Indore, is opposing the forceful eviction of Muslim shopkeepers and salesmen from the city's historic Sitla Mata Market.



"The harmony between Hindus and Muslims should not be shattered, and they should be given… pic.twitter.com/FSSiSx0RSQ — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) September 24, 2025

Two days ago on Thursday, Muslim traders staged a protest, alleging 'goonisim' by the MLA's son. Meanwhile, some Hindu traders also joined forces to protest this arbitrary order.