 Indore News: Youth Held For GF’s Suicide After Getting Engaged To Another Woman
Police arrested a youth for abetting his girlfriend to commit suicide in Bhanwarkuan police station area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a youth for abetting his girlfriend to commit suicide in Bhanwarkuan police station area. The incident occurred on April 28, when the woman had hanged herself after the accused reneged on his promise to marry her.

Investigations revealed that the accused had established a relationship with the victim on the promise of marriage but later broke his commitment and got engaged to another woman.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Aarti Sharma, residing in B J Vihar Colony. She was a bank employee. Police seized her mobile phone from the spot, which during forensic analysis revealed Instagram chats and call recordings.

The evidence showed that Aarti argued with her boyfriend Prashant Tiwari of Haldwani (Uttarakhand). In one of the chats, Prashant reportedly told her, “I just used you.” The two also had heated exchanges over phone calls.

Family members told police that Prashant had promised to marry Aarti but later refused and got engaged to another woman. On one occasion, when Aarti expressed unhappiness, Prashant allegedly told her, “I don’t care, you can die now.” Distressed by his constant harassment, she ended her life.

Based on the evidence and statements, police registered the case against the accused under relevant sections for abetment of suicide and arrested him.

