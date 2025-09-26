MP News: Ancient Gadh Kalika Temple: A Spiritual Heritage Of Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Located about 2 km from Dhar atop a hill stands the historic Gadh Kalika Devi Temple, revered as the Kuldevi (family deity) of the Pawar dynasty.

Believed to be over 1,700 years old, the temple attracts devotees from Maharashtra, Gujarat and surrounding regions of Dhar. Legend says the idol dates back to King Bhoj’s era, with the king himself offering prayers here.

Besides the temple lies the serene Devi Sagar pond. The Upadhyay family has maintained worship here for generations. Priest Ashok Upadhyay explained that aarti is perfomed six times daily, with unique offerings each time after aarti: It begins at 4:30 am with mishri bhog, followed by halwa, dry fruits, pooran poli with dal-rice, kheer puri and finally milk at night.

Behind the temple, devotees make ‘Ulta Saathiya’ while making vows. Once their vow is fulfilled, they return to tie a ‘Seedha Saathiya’ as a mark of gratitude. Many people from the town visit the temple to fulfill their vows.

Many pilgrims from Maharashtra and other regions make annual visits, fulfilling vows with offerings such as goats or chickens.

Uday Pawar from Maharashtra shared that Kalika Devi is their Kuldevi (family deity) and they visit at least twice a year, a tradition they have followed for many years. Many vows are fulfilled here and people come to offer thanks to the Goddess.

The Pawar dynasty has established a trust to maintain the temple. According to trust president Karan Singh Pawar, there are several rooms and large dharamshalas (guest houses) for pilgrims, with arrangements to provide meals for 200–300 people at a time.

The temple premises also house a Bheru temple, considered essential to visit before Kalika Devi. Historically, the temple complex includes photographs of Pawar rulers, notably Udaji Rao Pawar II and Anand Rao Pawar III, marking its royal legacy. The shrine stands not only as a spiritual hub but as a testament to Dhar’s rich cultural heritage, drawing thousands annually to seek blessings.

