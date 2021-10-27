Madhya Pradesh: Indore tops in rehabilitation of disabled in country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city which is known across the country for its cleanliness and for winning awards of being the cleanest city for four consecutive years, has now bagged the national award for being the top district in the country for providing rehabilitation services to persons with disabilities.

The award has been given by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

The results were announced on Tuesday and the district will be honoured with the National Award

for Best District in the field of Disability Rehabilitation on World Disability Day on December 3.

The award comes on the back of various concrete measures taken by the administration to make the district disabled-friendly. Through the District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre established in the district, treatment and medical facilities have been provided to more than 4,500 persons with disabilities.

In the district rehabilitation centre teachers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs are trained from time to time to make better liaison with the differently-abled (Divyangjans) of the district. Apart from this, public awareness programmes are frequently organised by the rehabilitation centre.

Under the direction of collector Manish Singh, more than 275 students and labourers who were trapped in the district were sent back to their homes during the lockdown imposed following Covid-19 pandemic. Online counselling of more than 500 differently-abled was done by the Divyangjan Helpline. Special coaching classes are also organised in the city for the preparation of competitive examinations for differently-abled students.

The city is the first district of the State where smart classes are also being organised for visually impaired students of Class VI. Unique Disability ID cards are also being distributed to more and more Divyangjans here. More than 3200 differently-abled students are being educated in 32 special schools being run in the district. In this direction, two hostels for the differently-abled students have also been set up in the district.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:00 AM IST