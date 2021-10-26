Madhya Pradesh: High court bans mining in forest of Buxwaha

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh high court ordered to stop mining in the forest of Buxwaha and also sought a reply from the Central Government, State Government and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

During a hearing on Tuesday the division bench of chief justice Ravi Vijay Kumar Malimath and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla state that mining action should not be initiated without the direction of the High Court. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on November 8.

President of Citizen Consumer Guidance Forum, PG Najpande filed a petition in the high court. The petition states that 25 thousand years old rock paintings have been found in the forest of Buxwaha. Along with this idols and pillars of Chandela and Kalchuri era have been found. The petitioner demanded a ban on mining until steps were taken towards protecting those rock paintings.

According to the information, 382 hectares of Buxwaha forest land has been given to a private company for diamond mining.

