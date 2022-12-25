Madhya Pradesh: Indore ‘sneezes’ as US returnee is Covid positive

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the nationwide Covid scare, a new case of Covid-19 positive in the city has sent chills down the spine of the health department officials as the person had returned from the US a fortnight back.

According to health department officials, a 21-year-old girl, resident of Bakhtawarram Nagar, was found to be Covid positive on Friday night and it is the only active case in the city in the last 10 days. The last positive case was found on December 15.

“The patient is in home isolation and doesn’t have major symptoms except cold and fever. We have also gone through the contact tracing of the patient and have taken samples of five family members,” health officials said.

The officials also said the samples might not be sent for genome sequencing as the patient had returned on December 11.

As many as 152 samples were tested on Friday out of which one patient was found positive with which the total number of patients found positive in the city since the outbreak of the disease has reached 2,12519. The city has also reported 1,469 deaths so far.