Indore: Despite recession in the world, our economy is strong, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Saturday said that the world is going through hard times due to recession but Indian economy is strong due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“Despite recession in the world, our economy is not only stable but also strong due to the economic policies of Modi government,” he said while addressing a divisional-level training session of the BJP media department.

He stated that Modi has ensured that the benefit of developing India reaches each and every one. He stated that the BJP is in power since 2003 in the state and has contributed to the development of the country.

Director of Sahitya Kala Akademi, Vikas Dave said that the worker is paramount in the BJP organisation whereas not much importance is given to the workers in other parties.

Public representatives' training session held

BJP's urban body public representatives' training session was held at Jaal Auditorium on Saturday. Addressing it, former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that Narendra Modi had a meeting with party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh in Punjab. “Modi came and said close the door of the meeting room. After that, the gate was not opened for latecomers. Such was the discipline,” she said.

“Training lasts a lifetime because if you talk about culture everyday, it goes deep inside. We learn something only then we teach it to others, that is why it is a class,” she stated.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that Indore is known for the fact that there is a lot of potential among the corporators. He said that corporators are those workers who discharge any duty given from the party’s side.