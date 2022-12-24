PBD Guest Interview: ‘Indore needs good global connect for a giant leap’

Rohan Agrawal with wife Megha and their daughters Nirvi and Kashvi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is doing great in all aspects but it’s not the time to rest on laurels. We need to look ahead. The city desperately needs better international connectivity with viable options and affordable rates. In the domestic arena, our current status is fine but to go to the next level and compete with cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad etc., we need a good global connect,” said Rohan Agrawal, NRI from Indore living in Japan.

Rohan is working with a tech company in the “Land of the Rising Sun” and has done his Bachelor of Engineering from SGSITS and his Masters from The University of Edinburgh.

“I think the city should concentrate on its direct connectivity and the availability of international flights from here has to be increased in order to get foreign investors. Once we are connected globally, foreign brands will also troupe in and add to the economic growth of Indore,” he said.

He further said, “There is only one flight to Dubai but its timings are not suitable and the ticket pricing is also not viable. International flights connecting Indore with London, Singapore and other such major cities of the world would add to our growth immensely.”

WHAT INDORE HAS

“We have access to resources like raw materials, labour, power, land and water. The state is superbly connected within the country. We have hugely accessible roads and the intra-state and intra-cities connect are excellent.

“We have factories and the hugely successful Pithampur industrial sector. We have medical and engineering colleges. We have arrived but now we need to take the leap!

“We also have a Metro project coming up which shall be expanded to Khandwa, Ujjain, Mhow, Dewas and other nearby cities. Once we are well-connected globally, we can be called a Mahanagar!

“In Indore, there are a few Japanese companies which means that Indore is not unknown to the Japanese, but our biggest problem is that we aren’t accessible to the world in that way.

“Other cities like Ahmedabad and Lucknow have excellent global connectivity and it is because of this, apart from other issues, foreign investors seem to be more interested. A poor international connectivity may also send a wrong message to the foreign investor that the city is ‘being neglected’ by the aviation sector. This downgrades the city quite a bit.

“I have been a Free Press reader since childhood and have found the paper to be extremely useful in terms of gathering infotainment,” he said.

BENEFITS FROM PBD

“Indore will receive global exposure and it is a very good opportunity to showcase the city to the NRIs who may be investing either now or sometime in the near future. Some of my friends living in foreign countries who belong to different states of India will be attending the PBD Conference. They have heard a lot about Indore and now the cleanliness index has pushed the city up several notches.

MESSAGE TO INDORIS

“Let’s us maintain our warmth and hospitable nature. Let’s remember our rich culture and heritage and together we need to brand build this beautiful city of ours,” he signs off.