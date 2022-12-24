Indore: ‘Pitch to Pravasi’ Conclave on eve of PBD meet

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of the three-day Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Conference, scheduled to be held in the city between January 8, 9 and 10, the ‘Pitch to Pravasi Conclave’ is being organised here on January 7. The objective of the conclave is to avail funding for the start-up sector of the region.

The ‘Pitch to Pravasi’ Conclave is being organized by ‘Invest Indore’ and ‘Workie’. The conclave is supported by Friends of MP; New York and New Jersey (NYNJ); Friends of MP, Illinois; Friends of MP, UK; and the MP Start-up Centre. The event is being organised in view of the high-octane PBD Conference and Global Investor Summit (GIS-2023).

Start-ups and veterans from various industries will be present at the conclave. Ideas and plans for new businesses can be shared at the programme. Start-ups will be able to present their blueprint elaborately before the NRIS so that they can be potential investors.

Sawan Laddha, secretary, Invest Indore, said MP Shankar Lalwani will be the chief guest of the programme. Recently, the ‘Pride of MP’ event was also organized by Invest Indore and Workie, wherein IT companies doing commendable work in the state were honored by the Union Minister of State for Information and Technology Rajiv Chandrashekhar.

150 companies register

More than 150 companies, including many renowned ones like Shop Kirana, Annexe Digital, Gramophone have already registered. Apart from the city, start-ups from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and many other cities have also registered. Start-ups from other states are also taking keen interest in the programme and can also register.