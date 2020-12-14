Madhya Pradesh: Indore residents wake up to foggy morning as visibility drops to 1200 metres

Indore: Citizens didn’t get relief from overcast weather for fourth consecutive day as city couldn’t see sunshine on Monday as well.
As the fog enveloped the city in morning, the visibility dropped to 1200 metres at 8 am. According to meteorological department officials, day temperature on Monday would hover around 22-23 degrees Celsius. “Due to humidity coming from Arabian Sea, the sky would start getting clear by the evening and the night temperature too would decrease. City may witness drizzle again but the mornings would remain foggy for next couple of days.”
Officials also added that the day and night temperature will decrease in coming days and city may also witness cold day conditions after November 19. “The western disturbance is over Pakistan and it will shift towards northern parts of the country in next couple of days. The change in conditions will pull down the temperature across the state,” department officials said.
However, the same phenomenon of cloudy weather kept the night temperature at 17.2 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees Celsius above normal.
