Madhya Pradesh: Indore residents wake up to foggy morning as visibility drops to 1200 metres

Indore: Citizens didn’t get relief from overcast weather for fourth consecutive day as city couldn’t see sunshine on Monday as well.

As the fog enveloped the city in morning, the visibility dropped to 1200 metres at 8 am. According to meteorological department officials, day temperature on Monday would hover around 22-23 degrees Celsius. “Due to humidity coming from Arabian Sea, the sky would start getting clear by the evening and the night temperature too would decrease. City may witness drizzle again but the mornings would remain foggy for next couple of days.”