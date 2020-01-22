Indore: Night temperature to decrease, mornings to remain foggy

Indore: Cold winds and partially cloudy sky turned the weather cool on Wednesday evening and provided relief to people from the itchy weather. Meteorological department has forecast that the change in weather will pull the night temperature down in next couple of days.

On Wednesday morning, city witnessed fog as the visibility dropped to 1,000 metres.

“Change in weather conditions is due to cyclonic circulation generated over west Madhya Pradesh. However, it will not affect the city much as the day temperature will remain one to two degrees above or below normal,” a department official said adding, “Cold winds and partially cloudy weather will pull down night temperature, and fog conditions will prevail for few more days.”

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 26 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal while the night temperature at 15.2 degrees Celsius was 5 degrees above normal. The morning and evening humidity was 94 per cent and 86 per cent respective