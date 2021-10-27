Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Patna train to run with Linke Hofmann Busch rake from Wednesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Patna Special Express will run with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake from Wednesday.

According to official information Train No. 09313 Indore-Patna (via Lucknow) Special Express will run with LHB coaches from Wednesday and Train No. 09314 Patna-Indore Special Express with the rake from Friday.

Another Train No. 09321 Indore-Patna Special Express will also run with LHB rake from Saturday and Train No. 09322 Patna-Indore (via Sultanpur) Special Express will run with LHB rake from November 1.

In this train there will be one AC-II, 5 AC-III, 10 sleeper and four second seating coaches. Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are lighter in weight, have higher carrying capacity, higher speed potential and better safety features as compared to coaches designed at Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:05 AM IST