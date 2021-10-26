Madhya Pradesh: Three, including a child killed in road mishap in Barwani, five injured

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a major road mishap, three, including a child died while five received serious injuries in a head-on collision of two bikes on Khurampara bye pass

The accident happened on National Highway Number 3 under Thikri police station.

The deceased have been identified as Kundan (3) of Jhilna, Jhabar, father Lalsing Mankari and Mangilal Dedu resident of Mankhedi.



The injured Varsha, father Asharam, female Hassan Asaram, child Sagar Asharam of Jhilena, and one male Jitendra Ratan of Mohipura, have been admitted to Thikri Health Center, from where they have been referred to the district hospital.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:23 AM IST