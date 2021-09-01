Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation’s tall claims exposed as rain leaves roads waterlogged again

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rain lashed the city on Tuesday leading to waterlogging along the BRT corridor and the artery roads, exposing the claims of Indore Municipal Corporation that there would be no waterlogging this monsoon.

While the Eastern part of the city recorded over 38.5 mm (1.5 inches) rainfall the Western area witnessed over 12.2 mm (0.48 inches) rainfall. Total rainfall in the city has been recorded to 406.3 mm (15.99 inches), so far which is half of what was recorded last year, till date.

Citizens woke up to a light drizzle in the morning but by afternoon the dark clouds burst and there was heavy downpour that left many major roads submerged.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, “A circulation is over western parts of Vidarbha and neighborhood is tilting towards northwest while the monsoon trough at mean sea level continuous to pass through Bikaner, Kota, Sagar, Pendra Road, Gopalpur, and thence southwestward to east central Bay of Bengal.”

Under the influence of these conditions, western part of Madhya Pradesh may witness light to moderate rains, like the Indore region, for next two days.

Maximum temp – 28.6 degrees Celcius

Minimum temp – 23.4 degrees Celcius

