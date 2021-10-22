Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation plans to redevelop Meghdoot Garden

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The IMC will redevelop Meghdoot Garden and will make it more attractive. The commissioner Pratibha Pal gave necessary instructions to officials on Friday at a meeting in this regard.

Pal said that the garden must be redeveloped with more plants and other amenities. She said the garden must have connection with the waste-water supply line. She also gave instructions to the officials to clean the green belt in the city and make it greener. The required vehicles and other things will be provided by the IMC officials and working team, said Pal. She also instructed teams of the concerned department to repair damaged dividers in the city.

Orders were also given to speed up the Shivaji Park development and to complete it within the decided deadline.

Pal also told officials in the meeting to survey the city about the gardens and ground where people used to play and find out what are the necessary things required for the safety of the people playing in the ground as well as about the facilities they need in the ground. The IMC will survey colonies' grounds and other such grounds.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:44 PM IST