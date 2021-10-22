Madhya Pradesh: All major contestants except Congress candidate from Raigaon are crorepatis, claims reports

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): All major contestants who are in the fray for Assembly by-polls, except one from Congress contesting from Raigaon are crorepatis, claims Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch comparative report of affidavits filed by the candidates.

As far as financial status is concerned, 9 (28%) candidates are crorepati. The average asset per candidate contesting in the bye-election from Madhya Pradesh is Rs. 1.37 crore. There are 7 candidates who have declared liabilities.

BJP candidate from Raigaon Pratima Bagri who has assets worth Rs 4.66 crores will be taking on Congress’ Kalpana Verma who owns assets worth Rs 14 lakhs only.

Kalpana Verma is the only candidate contesting in this by-poll from a major political party that has assets in lakhs.

Assets of BJP candidate from Jobat, Sulochna Rawat stands at Rs 3.84 crore while Congress candidate Mahesh Patel owns assets worth Rs 3.36 crores.

Prithivpur Congress candidate Nitendra Singh Rathore is the wealthiest contestant in these by-polls with assets worth Rs 13.84 crores. His rival Shishupal Yadav of BJP has assets of Rs 5.20 crores.

The ADR analyzed affidavits for all 32 candidates contesting in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bye-election to be held in 3 constituencies namely Jobat, Prithvipur, and Raigaon on 30th October 2021.

According to its analysis, there are 5(16%) candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of these, 4(13%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Out of the total of 32 candidates, only 5 are women.

