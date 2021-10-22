Watch: Villagers irked over not receiving flood damage compensation slam BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): An angry youth allegedly lashed BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi for not providing compensation for crop damaged due to floods and rains.

A video of the incident is going all viral. The video shows BJP MLAs of Vijaypur block area sitting in the chaupal of Jhirnya village of Karahal area. The youths of the village are calling them cold-blooded and accusing them of giving compensation to the ineligible people of their society and ignoring them.

Notably, BJP MLA Sitaram often goes to the tribal area for inspection. Villagers in Vijaypur, Virpur and Karahal areas meet him and outcry their problem and the damage caused by flood, but to no avail.

The MLA often faces the wrath of villagers. A similar situation was seen in Jhirnya village when MLA Sitaram reached among the tribal villagers and started talking to them about the loss of crops, during which the youth turned on the camera of the mobile phone and started lashing the MLA.

"You sit in the car and pass through the road. Never come in our midst, then why will you see our loss. If you are ashamed, then do not leave this road," said the youth. He also complained about the compensation for the flood.

