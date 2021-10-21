Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship: Madhya Pradesh wins big by 9-0

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy by a huge 9-0 to register their second win in Pool H during the last league match of day four of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 in Bhopal on Thursday.

Abdul Ahad, Anil and Rajat from the MP squad netted twice each during the 60-minute goal-studded action play. Khasif Khan, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang and Himanshu Sanik scored the rest three goals for the host team.

In other matches of the day, Hubli Hockey Academy, Salute Hockey Academy, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy, SGPC Hockey Academy and Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy earned victories in their respective matches.

Following a narrow 1-0 loss on day three, Hubli Hockey Academy bounced back with a clinical 5-1 win against Malwa Hockey Academy, Hanumangarh in what was the first match of Pool F.

Darshan Yamanur Gayakavad scored a hat-trick in 20th, 25th and 55th minute while Prajwal Shashikanth Bekkinkannavar and Dhanush BH contributed a goal each for Hubli Hockey Academy. Rakesh scored the only goal for Malwa Hockey Academy, that too at 41st minute of the match.

In another Pool F match, Salute Hockey Academy beat Republican Sports Club by 10-0 to register their second win of the tournament. Gurnoor Grewal, Ankush and Manish each scored a brace of goals.

In Pool G, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy by 3-0. Manpreet Singh, Sagar Singh and Gurpreet Singh scored a goal each in what was their team's second win of the tournament.

In the second Pool G match of the day, SGPC Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 12-0 win against Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy. Sarabjinder Singh starred with five goals, making to the scoreboard in all four quarters.

In Pool H, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy edged out Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 3-1 in a thriller. Deepak scored two goals, while Harmandeep Singh chipped in with one goal for the former. Logesh S scored the only goal for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Retd BSNL employees stage protest over pension issues

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:22 PM IST