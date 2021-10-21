Bhopal: Retd BSNL employees stage protest over pension issues

BHOPAL: The retired employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited staged a protest on Thursday seeking immediate redressal of their pension related issues. The demonstration was staged in front of Doorsanchar Bhawan.

The protestors from Pensioners’ Association and National Federation of Telecom Employees claimed that the Controller of Communication Accounts (CCA), Satish Kumar, was neglecting their pension-related problems for the past three years. Kumar has even banned the entry of the pensioners and the retired senior officials, claimed the protesters.

The district secretary of the National Federation of Telecom Employees, KS Thakur, said, “He never meets anyone nor is there any notice outside his office stating the visiting hours. The officials do not send the message to the bank correctly. Hence we are deprived of all loans from the bank. Despite several complaints, the officials have not yet addressed the queries of the bank.”

“The office has cut down the pension amount, overlooking the rules. They do not inform us about the orders from the pensioners’ court,” he added.

“We will hold another protest on October 27 if our demands are not met,” said another member Habeeb Khan.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:03 PM IST