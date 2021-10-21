Bhopal: Chief Minister Chouhan announces 8% increase in Government employees’ dearness allowance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barely a fortnight ahead of Diwali Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday 8% increase in dearness allowance of the state government employees and also increment in their salary to be given to them that was postponed for the past couple of months, as per the state secretariat.

In a message Chouhan said, “The employees of my state are karmyogis in the true sense. The service you have rendered to the state during the Corona period is certainly commendable. In the last one and a half years, the state had to face two horrific waves of Corona. Due to this, on the one hand, the expenditure of the government increased, while on the other hand there was a huge decrease in the revenue income.”

That is why, he said, “The government had postponed for some time increment in the employees’ salary. Now we have decided to increase dearness allowance and give increment too. Dearness allowance of all government employees of the state will be increased by 8%.”

As per the announcement government employees will get the increased dearness allowance added to the salary of October 2021 and to be paid to them in November 2021.

With this, now the total dearness allowance to the officers and employees of the state will go up from 12% to 20%.

Due to the financial constraints the salary hike which was supposed to be received by the employees in July 2020 and January 2021 were also postponed.

As per the announcement 50% of the pending increment will be given to the employees along with the salary of October 2021 to be paid in November 2021.

The remaining 50% of the pending increment will be paid along with the salary for February 2022 to be paid in March 2022.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:45 PM IST