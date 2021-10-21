Bhopal: Pragya Thakur stokes another controversy, calls ex-cabinet minister Ravana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur has again courted controversy. She called former cabinet minister PC Sharma ‘Ravana’.

Thakur was addressing a programme organized at Ganesh Chowk in Tilarampura locality on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.

“There is an MLA, (PC) Sharma. He has become old, but is scared of speaking the truth. He was born in a Brahmin family but he is trying to become Ravana. And, everybody knows, when one becomes Ravana, Lord Ram has to eliminate him,” Thakur said.

He also said that Congress leaders always insulted the women. “I want to tell them (Congress leaders), If you insult women, you will be punished by God,” she said.

She also targeted former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and said, “He could not be pious by taking dip in Narmada river, as he is a Vidharmi.”

When contacted, former cabinet minister PC Sharma said that he was not aware of Thakur’s statement. “Let her speak, no one takes her seriously,” Sharma told Free Press.

