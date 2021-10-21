Madhya Pradesh: Engineer’s decomposed body found in bathroom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The decomposed body of an engineer was recovered from the bathroom of his rented accommodation, under Bhanwarkuan police station jurisdiction, on Wednesday. No external injury marks were found on the body, so the cause of his death could not be established yet. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know how he died.

The deceased has been identified as Shailendra Yadav, 25, a resident of Shivampuri Colony. He hailed from Hardoi district, in Uttar Pradesh, and was employed in a company in the city. Investigating officer ASI Raghvendra Guha from the Bhanwarkuan police station said that Shivam was found dead in the bathroom of his room. Several students also living in the building got a foul smell that emanated from Shivam’s room and informed the police.

When the police entered the room after pushing the door open, they found Shivam’s decomposed body in the bathroom. ASI Guha said that there were no external injury marks on the body. Also, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police said that the cause of Shivam’s death could be known only after they received the autopsy report. Preliminary investigations revealed that Shivam was not well for a few days. He had also reserved a ticket to go to Uttar Pradesh for the Diwali celebrations.

Woman killed in road accident

A 45-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in the Rajendra Nagar area. She was rushed to MY Hospital, where she died during treatment, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Pramila Ingle, a resident of the Bhuri Tekri area of the city, was on her way to some place when she was hit by a vehicle in the Rajendra Nagar area. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the vehicle and its driver.

Woman commits suicide

An 18-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence in the Chhatripura area on Tuesday. The police are taking down the statements of her family members to know the reason for her suicide.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kareena Chouhan, a resident of Lodha Colony. When she was found by one of her family members hanging from the ceiling on Tuesday evening, she was rushed to hospital but she could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason for her suicide could not be known yet. Her family, too, was unaware about any of her problems.

Man consumes poison, dies

In another incident, 32-year-old Ashish Puri, a resident of Palhar Nagar, died after he consumed some poisonous substance at his place in the Aerodrome area on Wednesday. According to the police, Ashish was employed at a bullion trader’s shop in the Sarafa area of the city. He hailed from Hubli and was staying with his wife and son here in a rented house. No suicide note was recovered from him.

In Khajrana area, a man named Suresh died under mysterious circumstances. The police have sent the body for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:26 AM IST