Madhya Pradesh: Register complaint against chief minister, Congress tells Election Commission

BHOPAL: The Congress leaders filed compliant against the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for announcing to establish new tehsil, Udaygarh, and to provide free land to tribals to construct houses. They lodged compliant with state chief electoral officer on Wednesday.

By-elections are to be held in three state assembly constituencies and one parliament constituency this month.

Congress leader JP Dhanopia told media on Tuesday that chief minister made the two announcements while addressing an election rally in Jobat on Tuesday.

He said that the two announcements are violation of model code of conduct as no such announcements can be made during bypolls. Dhanopia asked Election Commission to register case against chief minister for violation.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 06:14 PM IST