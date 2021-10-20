e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC after special court rejects bail plea in Mumbai cruise drug case; urgent hearing tomorrow morning
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 06:14 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Register complaint against chief minister, Congress tells Election Commission

Congress leader JP Dhanopia told media on Tuesday that chief minister made the two announcements while addressing an election rally in Jobat on Tuesday.
Staff Reporter
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP File Photo

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP File Photo

Advertisement

BHOPAL: The Congress leaders filed compliant against the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for announcing to establish new tehsil, Udaygarh, and to provide free land to tribals to construct houses. They lodged compliant with state chief electoral officer on Wednesday.

By-elections are to be held in three state assembly constituencies and one parliament constituency this month.

Congress leader JP Dhanopia told media on Tuesday that chief minister made the two announcements while addressing an election rally in Jobat on Tuesday.

He said that the two announcements are violation of model code of conduct as no such announcements can be made during bypolls. Dhanopia asked Election Commission to register case against chief minister for violation.

ALSO READ

'Hold West Bengal bypolls after Diwali, Kali Puja': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to Election...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 06:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal