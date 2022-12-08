e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Indore is ready for preparatory meeting of G-20 summit, says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Madhya Pradesh: Indore is ready for preparatory meeting of G-20 summit, says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Bhargav told reporters that this time India has got the G-20 Presidency

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the G-20 summit is going to be held in India next year, some of its preparatory meetings will be held in Indore and Bhopal as well. 

“Indore is fully ready to hold preparatory meeting scheduled here,” mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said during a video conference presided over by Mrityunjay Singh, secretary, Union Urban and Housing Ministry on Monday.

Mayors of Indore, Bhopal and Ahmedabad participated in the meeting. Apart from this, the officers whose roles will be important in the G-20 summit also participated. 

Bhargav told reporters that this time India has got the G-20 Presidency. For G-20 summit in India, some rounds of preparatory meetings are being organised in Indore and other cities in the country, he said. 

“During the video conferencing, I gave some suggestions and also stressed on the need to showcase Indore on the global platform,” he added.

Bhargav said this preparatory meeting is going to play an important role in putting Indore in the global focus. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the cleanliness of Indore during the G-20 conference held in Indonesia recently. The cleanest city of the country is also going to hold 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Sammelan and Global Investors Summit in January. 

Indoreans are seeing PBD convention as a major opportunity to bring focus of the global community onto their city. 

Read Also
Bhopal: CM meets virtually with US investors, invites them to Global Investors’ Summit in Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Yashwant Club Madhya Pradesh State Level Ranking Tennis Tournament

Indore Sports Update: Yashwant Club Madhya Pradesh State Level Ranking Tennis Tournament

Indore Sports Update: Sports week concludes at RK Daga Maheshwari Academy

Indore Sports Update: Sports week concludes at RK Daga Maheshwari Academy

Indore Sports Update:Indore Corporation wins team championship

Indore Sports Update:Indore Corporation wins team championship

Govt New Law College scandal: Probe complete, report likely to be submitted today

Govt New Law College scandal: Probe complete, report likely to be submitted today

Indore: RTO cracks whip on school buses, 4 buses seized, 19K fine slapped

Indore: RTO cracks whip on school buses, 4 buses seized, 19K fine slapped