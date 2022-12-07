Bhopal: CM meets virtually with US investors, invites them to Global Investors’ Summit in Indore

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan invited USA industrialists and Friends of MP for GIS and Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan after having a virtual dialogue regarding the possibilities of investment in Madhya Pradesh | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he is also the chief executive officer of the state and that Madhya Pradesh is an ideal place for investment.

Chouhan made the statement at a virtual meeting with US-based investors and friends of MP in that country on Tuesday. He urged them to take part in Global Investors’ summit and Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan to be held in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh is progressing by leaps and bounds, as it is blessed with forests, lands, electricity and mineral resources, besides it has been on top in terms of farm produce, he said.

Therefore, there are immense possibilities for investment, the Chief Minister said, adding that he personally meets industrialists every Monday.

MP is an oasis of peace and harmony, as law and order situation in the state is better than many other places, he said.

As the state has developed infrastructure, national capital is easily reachable in a short time, Chouhan said.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said economic and commercial issues are the key to improving relations between India and the United States.

With the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this relationship has grown stronger and economic and commercial activities have picked up between the two countries, Sandhu said.

He further said that state MP has emerged as a centre of attraction for investment in agri-business, food processing, renewable energy and education.

The US-based Indian Embassy and all five consulates are active for investment promotion in Madhya Pradesh.

Principal secretary for industrial policy and investment promotion Manish Singh gave a presentation on investment opportunities in the state.