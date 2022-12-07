Bhopal: E-tender rip-off poll issue in 2018, swept under the carpet

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the opposition Congress is silent about the e-tender scam that caused a huge loss to the government exchequer.

The court has acquitted six accused in the scam. In the verdict, the court clearly said that the scam had taken place, but it was not properly investigated. Ergo, the real culprit could not be brought to book because of lack of evidence.

The Congress made the scam a major issue during the 2018 assembly elections, but after the court verdict, it has gone into silence.

The Congress dressed down the BJP government over the 3,000-crore rip-off. After the court verdict, it is clear that the swindle happened, but action is yet to be taken against the culprits.

During the Congress rule, FIRs were registered in connection with the e-tender swindle and challans prepared. The court raised several questions over the inquiry. The inquiry officer Reena Sharma did not take any action after the court order.

The BJP which was busy clarifying its stand over the e-tender scam could not celebrate after the court verdict. Rather, its leaders are keeping mum.

Wrong agency chosen for inquiry

The e-tender scam is related to cyber crime, but the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was asked to probe the case, but the agency did not take help from any cyber expert. According to sources, either the Central Bureau of Investigation or the cyber cell should have been handed over the probe, but EOW has been asked to inquire the case only to sweep the swindle under the carpet.

Decision on appeal yet to be taken

After the district court verdict on the e-tender rip-off, the government has yet to take a decision on appeal against it. EOW is also in a dilemma over whether it should go to the high court against the lower court judgment. As it is high-profile case, the probe agency is under pressure.

