Bhopal: Russia Ukraine war cast spell on arrival of migratory birds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has casted a dark spell on the migration of birds from Russia, Siberia, Ukraine, Afganistan to famous wetlands of Bhopal. Besides, climate change is yet another reason behind almost naught turn out of migratory birds.

Mohammad Khalique is the well known bird expert of the Bhopal city. He said in this winter season hitherto, migratory birds are conspicuous by their absence. Only couple of migratory birds from one or two species has been sighted so far and nominal sighting of such birds is considered almost zero.

In any normal winter season, migratory birds of at least 80 species used to arrive in flocks. These flocks contained thousands of birds. This time such scene is missing.

He claimed that arrival of migratory birds from countries such as Russia, Siberia, Afganistan, Ukraine has been adversely affected due to ongoing ward between Russia and Ukraine. The migratory birds used to take the fly way which is currently witnessing fierce battle between Russia and Ukraine. The sound of heavy bombs, movement of fighter aircrafts, shelling is scaring the migratory birds and they are unable to use that particular flyway.

The other major reason behind the bleak turn out of migratory birds is climate change. Proper cold is missing from the scene as of now.

So far, migratory birds such as Red Crested Pochard, Common Pochard, Gargeny, Coot, Common Teal have not arrived to wetlands of Bhopal. Only one of two birds from species such as Black Redstart, Spot Billed Duck, Booted Warbler, Blue Throat, Painted Stork, Open Bill Stork, Brahminy Shelduck have been seen.

Another bird expert said that Van Vihar National Park witnesses the first arrival of migratory birds. He visited Van Vihar last week and found none of the migratory birds.