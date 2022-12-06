Bhopal: At 78, martyr’s mother starts business to raise funds for soldiers

78-year-old ceramist Nirmala Sharma preparing for an exhibition in memory of her martyr son Captain Devashish Sharma at Sainik Vishram Grah in the city on Tuesday noon | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nirmala Sharma, the 78-year-old mother of a martyred soldier, has started business to raise funds for the soldiers. Another unique aspect of her personality is that she has been donating

her whole income as a ceramic artiste to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund since 2007 in memory of her son. To raise more money for the same purpose, she started business at this age in February this year.

“There is no other parent or family member of a martyred soldier in Madhya Pradesh, and maybe even in the country, who is preserving the memory of his or her loved one in this unique manner,” Colonel Yashwant Kumar Singh, Bhopal District Sainik Welfare Officer, told Free Press.

Nirmala’s son, Captain Devashish Sharma, a doctor with the Indian army, was martyred in J&K on December 10, 1994. In 2006, Nirmala lost her husband. “After that, I decided that instead of crying and wailing, I should do something for families of martyred soldiers,” she said.

Nirmala, who had been training in ceramic art at Bharat Bhavan since 1986, began organising exhibitions of her works at Sainik Kalyan Vishram Griha. Every year, the exhibition begins from Armed Forces Flag Day (December 7) and ends on December 10, the day on which Devashish died while on duty.

Till date, she has donated Rs 10 lakh to the fund. She said she started business with the sole objective of increasing her contribution. “I hope to donate Rs 3 lakh this year,” she added.

Her day begins at 6.30 am and ends at midnight. The mornings and evenings are spent on business related activities. “Every day, from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm, I make ceramic artworks and rest of time is for business,” she added.