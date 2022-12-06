Bhopal: Soon 50K teachers will be recruited, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said soon 50,000 teachers will be recruited in the Education Department and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department. They will be given respectable remuneration and other facilities also. In next 3 years, CM Rise Schools will beat other schools, the CM added.

The CM attended the closing day ceremony of ‘Anugoonj’ organized by the School Education Department here at Government Subhash Excellent School, on Monday.

Chouhan said that new education system has been implemented in the state. We will create a new history in the field of education. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh was at 17th position in the country in the field of education, now it has come at 5th position. Children of government schools in the state are performing excellently in every field. The day will come when people will take children out of private schools and send them to government schools.

The CM said that apart from providing laptops to the students who have scored more than 75 percent marks in class 12th in the state, the government is also paying the fees for higher education of such students on admission to various professional courses. CM told the parents that they should not only ask their children to study, but also motivate them in the field of sports and arts according to their interest.

CM appreciated teachers of Sehore district for doing a unique innovation together. It has been resolved by them that smart classes should be made in all the government schools of the district. For this, the teachers are collecting funds at their own level and are also taking help from the villagers. Their effort is to make smart classrooms by installing televisions in all the schools without government help. It is a revolution and the passion of teachers who are taking education forward in government schools.